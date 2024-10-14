Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari on Sunday night visited the base where a UAV exploded and then issued a videotaped statement to the media in which he admitted that the IDF must obtain better protection against the UAV threat.

אמש (א׳), כלי טיס בלתי מאויש של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה פגע בבסיס צבאי סמוך לבנימינה. כלל הפצועים פונו לבתי החולים והודעה נמסרה למשפחותיהם. באירוע נהרגו ארבעה חיילי צה״ל ושבעה חיילים נפצעו באורח קשה.

הודעה נמסרה למשפחותיהם ושמותיהם יותרו לפרסום בהמשך. האירוע מתוחקר. צה״ל משתתף… pic.twitter.com/F8GONRyjiS — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 13, 2024

Four fighters were killed and seven seriously injured from a Hezbollah kamikaze explosive UAV Sunday night at the Golani Brigade’s training base near Binyamina, in the northern Sharon valley (4 Soldiers Killed, 51 Wounded in Explosive Drone Attack Near Binyamina). The IDF issued a statement saying, “Hezbollah’s unmanned aerial vehicle hit a military base near Binyamina. All the injured were taken to the hospitals and their families were informed. Four IDF soldiers were killed and seven seriously injured in the incident.”

“We will study and investigate how an unmanned aircraft penetrates without warning and hits the base here,” Hagari said. “The threat of unmanned aerial vehicles is a threat we have faced since the beginning of the war. We are required to offer better protection. We will investigate the incident, learn, and improve. Our job is to protect better our soldiers and the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah’s kamikaze drone hit the dining room of the Golani base while the soldiers were eating dinner.

A loitering munition, commonly referred to as a kamikaze drone, is an aerial weapon equipped with an integrated warhead, specifically engineered to remain in a designated area until a target is identified, at which point it executes an attack by crashing into the target. These munitions facilitate quicker response times against concealed targets that may only be visible for brief intervals, and they provide enhanced targeting precision, as the attack can be modified during flight or canceled altogether.

Loitering munitions occupy a unique position between cruise missiles and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), exhibiting traits of both. Unlike cruise missiles, which are not designed to linger for extended periods over the target area, loitering munitions are intended to hover for a significant duration. In contrast to UCAVs, which are typically reusable, loitering munitions are meant to be utilized in a single attack and come with a pre-installed warhead.

