Israel eliminated Hazmi Kadih on Saturday. Kafdih was a Gazan terrorist who took part the invasion and massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

Kadih also worked for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Khan Younis. The terrorist was reported hired by the aid organization after the massacre.

Israel has demanded an urgent inquiry from senior officials in the international community and from heads of the WCK, regarding the employment of workers who participated in the October 7 massacre and in further terror activity against Israel.

صور من مكان استهداف الاحتلال لمركبة تابعة للمطبخ العالمي المركزي على طريق صلاح الدين، حيث ارتقى 5 شهداء وعدد من الجرحى pic.twitter.com/iAo396q1lr — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 30, 2024

Arab sources claim five people were killed in the strike that killed the terrorist including three WCK Gazan employees.

The IDF said that Kadih was under surveillance for a while and and was killed following reliable information on his location.

The World Food Organization announced the suspension of its operations in Gaza, according to Abu Ali Express.

Content by TPS was used in this report.

