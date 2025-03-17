Photo Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems photographer / Wikimedia

Israel’s revolutionary Iron Beam laser air defense system is set to become fully operational within nine months, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced during a visit to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in the Lower Galilee on Sunday.

During a tour of Rafael’s Leshem Institute in Rakefet, Minister Katz issued a direct warning to Israel’s enemies while emphasizing the nation’s advanced defensive capabilities and readiness to respond to any threat.

“Our enemies should take note: We have the ability to deliver a decisive and crushing blow. Any attempt to harm Israel will be met with overwhelming force,” Katz declared, standing alongside senior defense officials and Rafael executives.

The Iron Beam, developed by Rafael, utilizes cutting-edge laser technology to intercept incoming rockets, missiles, and drones. This advanced system is a game-changer, providing a faster and far more cost-effective solution compared to traditional air defense mechanisms like the Iron Dome. According to the Defense Ministry, the system will be fully operational before the year’s end.

“The laser system is nothing short of a revolution—neutralizing multiple threats with remarkable efficiency and continuously improving capabilities,” Katz stated. “The people of Israel deserve the highest level of protection, and we will deliver it.”

The introduction of Iron Beam marks a significant leap forward in Israel’s multi-layered air defense strategy. As regional tensions persist, this technological breakthrough reinforces Israel’s unwavering commitment to defending its citizens and maintaining its strategic edge over its adversaries.

Content from JNS was used in this report.

