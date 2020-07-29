Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

Israel’s national Coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu on Tuesday evening unveiled his plan to fight the spread of the virus in the country and announced that the IDF was joining the battle and was establishing a designated headquarters.

Gamzu, who assumed his new role only a few days ago, stressed that the key to the success of his plan is regaining the trust of the citizens, who feel that the government has been conducting itself in an unprofessional and unreasonable manner.

The plan includes significantly increasing the number of tests, cutting the infection chains with the new IDF apparatus, transparency with the public in order to re-create trust, classifying local authorities by color according to Corona data, and releasing restrictions in places where the data is positive.

Gamzu presented graphs showing that states that maintained mask-wearing experienced less morbidity less and called on the public to wear masks.

He said he hopes to bring the number of daily tests in Israel to 60,000 a day.

The IDF has assumed responsibility for the epidemiological inquiries and has been working on launching an operational headquarters within the Homefront Command dedicated specifically to helping break the infection chains.

“The IDF knows how to win wars, it will know how to win this battle as well, and it will be at the country’s service,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated.

In the meantime, the infection rate in Israel remains very high.

The Ministry of Health updated Tuesday evening that it registered some 2,000 Corona patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active patients in the country to 33,377.

315 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of them 96 are on life support.

A total of 66,555 cases have been recorded on Israel since the outbreak, the majority of them in the past month.

32,692 of the patients have recovered while 486 have died.

Israel has even surpassed the US in the ratio of new Corona patients per day per million citizens.