Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

A sea-based version of Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome anti-missile defense system completed a series of complex offshore tests simulating threats that are likely to be faced by the Israeli Navy, the IDF and Defense Ministry announced Monday.

The so-called “C-Dome” was operated by crew members for the first time Monday aboard the Israeli Naval Ship (INS) Saar 6 ‘Magen’ Corvette against multiple advanced threats.

The tests were carried out by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate for Defense R & D of the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The test campaign consisted of a number of scenarios simulating advanced threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs. The ‘C-Dome’ is capable of successfully intercepting all such threats, the ministry said.

“The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

The test “demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel against current and evolving threats,” the ministry added.

The ‘C-Dome’ onboard missile defense system is based on the Iron Dome defense system developed by Rafael, with the command-and-control system developed by mPrest.

‘C-Dome’ interfaces with the Saar 6’s ‘Adir’ radar, developed by IAI’s ELTA division. It joins other advanced systems that make up Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array, including the Arrow and David’s Sling systems. Development of ‘C-Dome’ was led by the IMDO in Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Brig. Gen. (res) Dr. Danny Gold, head of the Directorate for Defense R & D in Israel’s Defense Ministry, said the success of the test constituted “a significant technological breakthrough in the field of missile defense.”

Israel Missile Defense Organization Director Moshe Patel added that the advanced detection system accurately identified various threats including rocket fire, cruise missiles and UAVs. “The system successfully intercepted the threats with surgical precision,” Patel said.

“The success of today’s tests further strengthens our confidence in our missile defense systems as well as the ability of the Israeli Navy to defend the maritime assets of the State of Israel.”