Captain Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin, Deputy Company Commander in the Shimshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade; Staff Sergeant Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar, a soldier in the Shimshon Battalion, Kfir Brigade; and Sergeant First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon, a soldier in the Shimshon battalion, Kfir Brigade fell in battle in Gaza on Monday.

The three were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Another soldier was wounded in the attack.

Despite the losses, the battalion continued fighting, killing more terrorists.

Atedgi is survived by his parents and two siblings.

Diener is survived by his wife, parents and five siblings.

Pessach is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

