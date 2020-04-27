Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that the number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 202, after one man died of the virus overnight. It is also reported that the number of patients in Israel has risen by 23 since yesterday, and now stands at 15,466. This is the first time since March 20 that fewer than 100 new patients were diagnosed in one day. 65 patients recovered at the same period, maintaining the steady trend of more recoveries than new cases every day for the past 11 days.

129 patients are in serious condition, 79 are in moderate condition and 8,260 are in mild condition. Three patients were removed from their artificial respirators, bringing the number of patients on respirators down to 96.

The Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poria, near T’veria, on Monday morning reported an improvement in the condition of an 11-year-old girl, a local resident, who had been staying with her family at the Kinar corona hotel. Last Friday, the girl was transferred with high fever and vomiting to the coronavirus department in Poria, and doctors there suspected a heart infection. Her condition became worse on Sunday, and the doctors decided to induce coma and put her on an artificial ventilator. She was then transferred for continued treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa and her condition is now stable.

Planet Earth is having close to 3 million coronavirus patients: as of Sunday night there are 2,995,757 cases of people who tested positive for the virus. There have been 207,022 deaths and 881,845 recoveries.

The United States on Monday is reaching one million patients, with 987,322 cases. There have been 162 new cases as of Sunday, with 2 deaths. There have been 55,415 deaths in the US from the coronavirus, with 118,781 recoveries.

New York State saw no new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and no new deaths.

In California there were 159 new cases, and 2 deaths.