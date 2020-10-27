Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/FLASH90

The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recorded in Israel remained low on Tuesday with 2.1% of the tests returning positive, the lowest number in four months.

The Ministry of Health updated Tuesday that it recorded 780 new Corona cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 38,211 Corona tests performed in Israel on Monday, a low 2.1% returned positive, the lowest number since mid-June, and a significant drop from the 13% seen just 6 weeks ago.

467 Corona patients are hospitalized in serious condition, including 193 on life support.

Of the 311,149 Israelis who have contracted the virus since the outbreak in February, 2,452 patients have died.

The government announced that the country will commence with the second phase of the easing of the Corona restrictions on Sunday when grades 1-4 will operate in a limited fashion.