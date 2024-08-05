Photo Credit: Nichole Laskavi / Israel Ministry of Defense

Israel Defense Forces are deployed and holding steady at high alert on every border in the country.

Israelis nationwide have stockpiled three-day supplies of water and food, candy for their children, extra power banks for their cell phones and comfortable accommodations in their in-home bomb shelters. Those without personal safe rooms have made similar preparations in their apartment building bomb shelters. Those without even a shelter in their building have already made friends with their neighbors while standing on inner stairwells during past attacks.

More to the point, IDF Home Front Command has repeatedly assured Israelis that when and if Iran attacks, they’ll have enough time to prepare and reach a safe space.

The IDF has implemented – and tweaked, of course – the globally-used Cell Broadcast system to send emergency messages with an alarm to each cell phone in the country. Alerts pop up on the user’s phone without any need for installing an app, SIM card or software. Or even the need for cellular reception.

A special underground control and command bunker, like The Pit at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters, is ready for political and security leaders in Jerusalem.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Mike Kurilla is in Israel (he arrived Saturday) to coordinate assistance from European and other allies in the defense of the Jewish State.

A similar coalition helped defend Israel during the Iranian attack on April 13 as well.

Kurilla has been involved in reaching out to American and Israeli allies in the Middle East to secure their assistance as well, as Israeli wait for Iran’s promised attack.

Overnight, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with his American counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to review the latest security developments in the region and IDF defense readiness.

Gallant’s office said the two men discussed a series of scenarios and corresponding defensive and offensive capabilities, along with the importance of forming a coalition of allies and partners to defend Israel and the region from aerial attacks.

“United States military support for Israel and coordination with Israel’s defense establishment since October 7th , have been unprecedented,” Gallant’s office said.

The Biden Administration’s diplomatic efforts have failed to persuade Iran to mitigate its planned assault on Israel together with proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

Iran says it’s a matter of honor: Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh – a “guest in our home” said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — was assassinated last week during a visit to Tehran for the inauguration of incoming President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has made no comment on the assassination, but it is widely believed the Mossad carried out the attack.

Hamas, like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, is an Iranian protectorate.

Hezbollah has also pledged vengeance over the assassination last week of Fuad Shukr, the terror army’s “chief of staff” and right hand to Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah. Shukr was eliminated during a meeting with Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials in Beirut, an attack for which Israel has taken responsibility.

Iran and its proxies have reportedly formed a “war room” to coordinate their efforts to annihilate the Jewish State, but the delay between their pledge to destroy Israel and actually carrying out that attempt suggests that “talking the talk” is far easier than “walking the walk.”

For one thing, although Iran has an abundance of missiles of various types with which to attack Israel and US assets, it may not have enough launchers suitable for the job. Mounting a ballistic missile on a launcher is not a simple task; mounting a ballistic missile on a relatively old mobile launcher typical of those in the Iranian arsenal is far more difficult and can considerably slow down the process.

Another possible reason for the delay may have to do with the nature of Arab allies, even those who are proxies receiving generous support. Historically, Arab allies have found it very difficult to work together, even when their goal appears to be one they all agree upon.

Arab allies who are non-state actors – terrorists – find it even more difficult to unite — a case of too many chiefs and not enough foot soldiers.

Finally, there is a possibility that the Iranian leadership is waiting for the advent of the saddest day on the Jewish calendar – Tisha B’Av – a fast day on which the Jewish People have experienced repeated, horrific tragedies.

The 24-hour fast of Tisha B’Av begins at sunset next Monday evening, August 12.

It is the day on which the First Holy Temple built by King Solomon in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Babylonians, and the Second Holy Temple built in its place was destroyed by the Romans. The Jews of Betar were butchered on the same day, one year prior to the destruction of the Second Temple. Many more tragedies befell the Jewish People on the same day.

Israel’s enemies have always valued religious symbols: One of Israel’s most difficult wars was launched by its surrounding Arab neighbors on October 6, 1973, when the most solemn day on the Jewish calendar – the 24-hour fast of Yom Kippur – fell on the Sabbath.

The current Iron Swords War, launched by Hamas with an invasion of southern Israel during which 1,200 people were tortured and then slaughtered, and 255 others were abducted as hostages, dragged into Gaza, began on October 7, 2023 – a date on which one of Judaism’s most joyous holidays, Simchat Torah, also fell on the Sabbath.

But the truth is, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his G7 counterparts Sunday that an attack on Israel by Iran and Hezbollah could start Monday, the Walla! news outlet reported.

US President Joe Biden is set to convene a meeting of his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Monday afternoon.

The stage is set. And now the “hamtana” — the wait for curtain time — begins.

