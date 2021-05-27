Photo Credit: Israel Police

Jerusalem’s police were successful in identifying and arresting two Arabs who attacked a Jewish car three weeks ago and injured an Israeli baby in the process.

On Jerusalem Day, May 10, the police received a report of a stone throwing attack in which a 7-month-old baby girl who was traveling with her parents in the a-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem was injured, as a result of which the baby girl was evacuated for medical treatment.

As soon as the report was received, Commander of the Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman assigned the task of locating the terrorists to the district’s central unit.

Investigators managed to identify and locate the terrorists. The two, residents of the a-Tur neighborhood in their 20s, were arrested and taken for questioning.

The prosecutor submitted a statement on Thursday to the court by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, which attributes serious violent offenses to the two terrorists. Their detention was extended until the end of the month for the purpose of preparing and filing the indictment.