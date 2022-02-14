Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet security service have arrested two Arab terrorists on suspicion of firebombing a Jewish-owned house in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood, the police stated Monday.

Arab terrorists threw Molotov cocktails at the home of Tal Yoshubiev at Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood on Friday night. A fire broke out at the scene, but there were no casualties as the Yoshubiev family was not at home on Saturday.

The Yoshubiev family has suffered from repeated harassment on the part of the Arab residents of the neighborhood, who have burned his vehicle nine times. His house is located a few hundred meters away from the national headquarters of the Israel Police, and about 200 meters from a Border Police base.

The police launched an investigation with the Shin Bet following the attack, which led to the arrest of the two suspects in their 20s.

During a search of one of the suspects’ homes, eight ready-to-use Molotov cocktails, a mask, and gloves were seized, and the investigation continues.

Several other terror suspects have been arrested for the repeated attacks on Yoshubiev’s cars.

The firebombing incident set off yet another chain of events in Sheikh Jarrah which led to violent clashes between police forces and Arab rioters on Saturday and Sunday, during which dozens were arrested and several were wounded.

The Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood has been the scene of multiple Arab attacks against the Jewish residents, whom they want to leave the area.

On December 8, an Israeli mother who was walking in the streets of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood with her three small children was stabbed and wounded by an Arab terrorist.

The mother, Moriah Cohen in her mid-20s, was evacuated in light condition to a hospital in Jerusalem was the 12-inch knife still stuck in her body. The terrorist fled the scene, and the police launched a manhunt for her and tracked her down to a nearby girl’s school. Massive forces entered the compound and arrested the suspect.