As part of the investigation into Sunday’s terrorist attack in Hadera, police and Shin Bet forces operated in Umm al-Fahm overnight Monday, Israel Police tweeted. Searches were carried out in several homes in the city and a handgun and an airsoft gun were seized. Also seized: phones, documents, and computers, as well as ISIS rings and books.

The forces arrested five local residents who are suspected of belonging to ISIS.

It was also reported that the brother of one of the terrorists in Hadera is a police officer who serves in the Kfar Sabba station.

במסגרת חקירת הפיגוע בחדרה, פעלו הלילה כוחות משטרה ושב”כ באום אל פחם. במהלך הפעילות בוצעו חיפושים במספר בתים בעיר ונתפסו אקדח ורובה איירסופט, טלפונים, מסמכים ומחשבים וכן טבעות וספרים המזוהים עם ארגון דעאש. הכוחות עצרו חמישה חשודים בהזדהות והשתייכות לארגון טרור pic.twitter.com/UemPEdE1qR — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 28, 2022

Defense Minister Benny Ganz on Monday morning conducted a situation assessment following Sunday night’s attack, with IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Commander of Military Intelligence Directorate Major General Aharon Haliva, Operations Directorate Commander General Oded Basiuk, and Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Major General Rassan Aliyan.

Gantz instructed his generals to reinforce inter-organizational intelligence and operational activities and increase the vigilance and counterterrorism activities in all the sectors.

Yossi Yehoshua, Ynet’s military reporter, tweeted Monday morning that following the rise in ISIS-affiliated attacks and the fear of copycat terrorist attacks by Israeli Arabs, the defense establishment is examining the possibility of carrying out the demolition of the homes of Israeli-Arab terrorists who carried out attacks. According to Yehoshua, the defense apparatus is happy with the effect of home demolitions of PA Arab terrorists’ homes in lowering the number of attacks. But he also suggests the attempt to start demolishing Israeli Arabs’ homes would be difficult to carry out considering Israel’s current coalition reality.