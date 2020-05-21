Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

Border Police officers on Thursday arrested an Arab worker who is suspected of stealing sheep from his employer, Kibbutz Ein Harod, the Border Police Spokesperson reported.

Earlier on Thursday, after a lengthy Border Police investigation of the theft, officers received a report about a suspect who was stealing from kibbutz in Ein Harod, where he was employed. A community policing team affiliated with the Border Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him near Kibbutz Ein Harod. In the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle, police officers seized 2 sheep belonging to the suspect’s employer.

The suspect, in his 50s, is a resident of Muqeible, an Arab town in northern Israel, was transferred along with the findings for interrogation by the Border Police.