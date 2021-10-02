Photo Credit: Rotter / 0404

The outside wall of a private home in the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm has become a memorial wall for five terrorists.

Under their faces the artist quoted a Facebook post by one of the terrorists prior to the attack carried out at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, writing, “Tomorrow’s smile will be wider.”

Two Border Policemen Murdered in Temple Mount Terror Attack

The artist honored the killers of two Israeli Border Guard Police officers in a July 14, 2017 terror attack at the Temple Mount compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Jabarin, 29, Muhammad Hamad Abdel Latif Jabarin, 19, and Muhammad Ahmed Mafdal Jabarin, 19, all cousins from the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, stormed the Temple Mount during the attack. The attackers were killed by other Israeli forces at the scene after killing Israeli Druze police officers Master-Sgt. Kamil Shnaan, 22, of Hurfish and Master-Sgt. Haiel Satawi, 30, of Majaar. Satawi left behind a wife and newborn son. Shnaan was the son of former MK Shachiv Shnaan.

The elder Shnaan told Israeli public broadcaster Kan News that he was outraged when he learned about the memorial for the terrorists, saying, “It is inconceivable that we lose sovereignty in the country. I demand this wall be eliminated.”

In response, Umm al-Fahm Mayor Samir Mahamid told Kan News that his municipality is “checking with our legal adviser on how we can act,” since the mural was painted on a privately-owned wall.

“The terrorists desecrated a holy place and turned a prayer site into an arena of terror and bloodshed,” Israel’s foreign ministry pointed out in a statement at the time.

Umm al-Fahm resident Amjad Jabarin, a relative of one of the terrorists, was sentenced by the Haifa District Court to 16 years in prison for his part as an accomplice. Jabarin was convicted on charges of assisting murder, aiding sabotage, firearm-related offenses, disruption of court proceedings and connection to a crime.