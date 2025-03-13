Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson’s office

In a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the police, 21-year-old Kamel Nashef from Taiba was arrested on suspicion of joining ISIS and providing preliminary IDF intelligence to terrorists in Tulkarm before their operational activities began.

Following the investigation, the Central District Attorney’s Office is expected to file an indictment against Nashef on Thursday.

בלשי מחוז מרכז ושירות הביטחון הכללי עצרו תושב טייבה שנשבע אמונים לדאעש והעביר מידע על פעילות כוחות הביטחון לפעילי טרור באיו”ש בפעילות משותפת של שב”כ וכוחות המשטרה, עצרו בלשי היחידה ללוחמה בפשיעה במרחב שרון ולוחמי יס”מ שרון, צעיר בן 21, כאמל נאשף, תושב טייבה, בחשד לפעילות טרור… pic.twitter.com/y0h64K19uB — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 13, 2025

A joint inquiry by the Sharon Area Crime Fighting Unit and the Shin Bet revealed that since the summer of 2024, Nashef had been consuming ISIS-related terrorist content on social media and had established contact with individuals linked to the organization.

The investigation found that Nashef sought revenge against the State of Israel and engaged in terrorist activities in response to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. He allegedly recorded security forces en route to Tulkarm and transmitted this information via the Telegram app to operatives in the field, aiding their preparations for the forces’ arrival.

The Israel Police and Shin Bet emphasized that they “will continue to take all necessary measures to thwart any threats and ensure that those involved in security offenses against the State of Israel and its citizens are brought to justice.”

