Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The police arrested an Arab resident of Yafo (Jaffa) on Tuesday on suspicion that he participated in the lynching of an IDF soldier about a week ago in the city.

Investigators launched an investigation after the soldier was injured in the head by a rock from Arabs who attacked him.

The victim was evacuated in critical condition for treatment at the Ichilov Medical Center with fractures to his head. He underwent a long and complex surgery to save his life.

Police investigators conducted an intensive and covert investigation, in which they identified a suspect, a 27-year-old Arab.

The suspect was arrested after he was located in the southern city of Eilat, to which he fled.

The suspect was brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for an extension of his remand on Tuesday.