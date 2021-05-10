<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/REw5lm9E9lk?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

As the Ramadan Riots continue to escalate, Arabs attacked a Jewish-owned car driving near the Old City of Jerusalem’s Lion’s Gate in an attempted lynch. The attack happened on Monday morning.

As a result of the massive stone throwing, the driver lost control and crashed into a barrier, also at least one hitting of the Arabs attackers in the process.

Advertisement



Other Arab rioters then continued their massive attack on the wounded Jewish driver and attempted to pull him out of the car and lynch him, but were then held at bay by a policeman who arrived and pulled his gun and shot in the air.

The driver is listed as lightly wounded.

בריקינג:

שער האריות. 'צעירים' ניסו לבצע לינץ' ביהודי, הוא איבד שליטה על הרכב ו…. pic.twitter.com/YsRejl024Y — דבורה ?⁦??⁩ (@devorah555) May 10, 2021

Dramatic scene from Lion's Gate following the ramming incident. Police extracted the Israeli driver from the Palestinian crowd he had just rammed into. pic.twitter.com/OOhu6TBKQ2 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 10, 2021

Interview with the driver: