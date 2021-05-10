As the Ramadan Riots continue to escalate, Arabs attacked a Jewish-owned car driving near the Old City of Jerusalem’s Lion’s Gate in an attempted lynch. The attack happened on Monday morning.

As a result of the massive stone throwing, the driver lost control and crashed into a barrier, also at least one hitting of the Arabs attackers in the process.

Other Arab rioters then continued their massive attack on the wounded Jewish driver and attempted to pull him out of the car and lynch him, but were then held at bay by a policeman who arrived and pulled his gun and shot in the air.

The driver is listed as lightly wounded.

Interview with the driver:

Jewish Press News Desk
