The homes purchased by Jews in Kfar Shiloach were attacked overnight. The homes were struck by fireworks and stones launched by the attackers.

סילוואן מתחממת: זיקוקים נורים ואבנים נזרקות על הבתים שנמכרו למשפחות היהודיות מטעם עמותת עטרת כהנים pic.twitter.com/uyGFUaJPQj — Asael Peled | עשהאל פלד (@AsaelPeled) April 8, 2021

וזאת קבלת הפנים ליהודים במוצאי יום השואה, התקפה רב חזיתית של מוסלנאצים,ממשיכי דרכו של המופתי הנאצי אל-חוסייני ימ"ש pic.twitter.com/NzzsYJyKRn — Arieh King (@arieh_king) April 8, 2021

A member of the radical leftwing Meretz political party also visited the Jerusalem neighborhood to talk with the local (presumably Arab) residents, and also also found herself attacked by the local residents who stoned her and her car.

ד״ר לורה ורטון, יו״ר סיעת מר״צ מעריית ירושלים הגיעה לסילוואן כדי לדבר עם התושבים. בדרך הביתה צעירים הוציאו עליה זעמם – ״זרקו עלינו אבנים. חטפנו גם שברי זכוכית מהשמשה שהתנפצה״ צילום: לורה ורטון pic.twitter.com/kIEfJiEnJC — Asael Peled | עשהאל פלד (@AsaelPeled) April 8, 2021

The more recent Jewish presence in the area dates back to 1881 when Yemenite Jews came to Jerusalem and established a community, and at its height, ran five synagogues and numbered some 160 families, known then as the Yemenite Village.

Encountering Arab violence and attacks for several years, the community was forced to abandon the area in 1939, and the synagogues were desecrated by Muslim attackers.

Israel reunited its capital in 1967, and the Jews began to return to the area some 20 years ago, reacquiring one property after another.

Content by Aryeh Savir/TPS was used in this report.