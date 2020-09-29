Photo Credit: News Oresund via Flickr

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a long list of Level 2 and 3 countries whose citizens will be compelled to quarantine and fill out a travel form when they arrive in New York. Failing to obey the rules could result in a $2,000 fine.

Governor Cuomo said that “the CDC’s decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York’s progress in the war against COVID-19.”

Advertisement



“Today’s Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state’s robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

The governor issued a list of only 31 countries that are not subject to the mandatory quarantine requirement. Hint – you probably don’t live there: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bonaire, Brunei, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Fiji, Guernsey, Greenland, Grenada, Isle of Man, Laos, Macau SAR, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Palau, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.

Gov. Cuomo tweeted on Monday that of the 52,936 tests reported Sunday, 834 were positive (1.5% of total). Total hospitalizations were at 543. Also, sadly, there were 11 Corona fatalities.

The governor also tweeted on Monday: “We are seeing elevated positive test rates in Brooklyn, Orange County, and Rockland County. Every New Yorker must: Wear a mask. Get tested. Social distance. Wash your hands often. Avoid large gatherings. Take this seriously, especially if you live in these areas.”

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added on Tuesday to the Tri-State Travel Advisory requiring American travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering NY State.

There are 33 states and two territories on the Tri-State quarantine list (and you probably live in one of them): Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.