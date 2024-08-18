Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Tourism

Over the past nine months, Israel’s culinary institutions have reimagined the way they do business in an effort to give back to those directly impacted by the attacks on Oct. 7.

Restaurants, cafes and breweries are supporting affected communities, soldiers and families through various services to support residents financially and emotionally, and to inspire strength.

“Israel is a country known for its resilience, and it’s been inspiring to see businesses finding creative ways to support the country’s residents who are in need ever since the terrible events of Oct. 7,” said Dina Orenbach, Director, Western Region, Israel Ministry of Tourism.

“Israel is known for vibrant flavors in its restaurants, markets and cafes, and its culinary community is composed of strong and resilient individuals that are turning the most difficult times into opportunities to bring people together, and using food as a way to improve the current quality of life in Israel.”

“In general, when you are in the tourism industry and/or living in Israel, you need to be flexible in mind and action to survive, a true entrepreneur,” said Michal Shiloah Galnoor, CEO, Western Galilee Now.

“What I found out in this war is that these small businesses, although struggling, have connected to their values. The act of giving helps them with the current situation. ‘Doing’ is part of their survival mode, and keeping active, in motion, even for the sake of others, gives them a sense of value, of purpose.”

Some of Israel’s culinary businesses making a difference within the community include:

Cafe Otef Reim

In June, entrepreneur Tamir Barelko opened Cafe Otef Re’im, a second location of the popular coffee shop in Tel Aviv’s Florentin neighborhood. As a source of income, employment and aid for the displaced members of Israel’s Southern communities, Cafe Otef Reim sells goods from the areas that faced the most destruction during the Oct. 7 attacks, including Dvir Chocolates, as well as trinkets and goods supplied from local artists.

Malka Brewery

Malka Brewery is a family-owned and award winning brewery and distillery in Northern Israel that has been making craft beer since 2006. Recently, Malka Brewery announced they will donate a portion of all proceeds to support Kibbutz Hulit, a community that experienced immense damage during the Oct. 7 attack. Malka Brewery has also announced they are now selling its products in New York and Florida, so consumers in the US are also able to give back. In addition to financial support, Malka Brewery has donated thousands of bottles of beer to Israeli soldiers, IDF reservists, evacuees, farmers and volunteers to bring a small piece of normalcy and exceptional flavor into their lives.

Havat Rom

Havat Rom on Mount Kamon is a beautiful farm in Northern Israel with an on-site farm-to-table restaurant serving delicious and seasonal eats while giving back to soldiers who have experienced PTSD from war. Havat Rom provides wellness and rehabilitation centers for soldiers that allows them to reconnect with nature by working at the on-site garden and dairy farm as a form of therapy. Giving them a sense of purpose, the food they collect is used by the restaurant to create its dishes. In addition, Havat Rom gives soldiers the opportunity to meet with trauma experts to work through their pain in a personalized manner set in a tranquil environment.

Tiv Ta’am

In honor of National Beer Day on Aug. 2, popular Israeli grocery store, Tiv Ta’am teamed up with the Israeli Brewery Gems to create a special edition beer called Jem’s IDF, in which 10 percent of the profits sold of this beer was donated to the rehabilitation of IDF soldiers and victims of the Iron Swords War. Since the release of Jem’s IDF, it has become the most popular flavor of beer in the country.

