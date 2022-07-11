Photo Credit: Evgeni Tcherkasski / Pixabay

Israel’s largest bakery — the Angel Bakery — has informed retail chains that it will raise the price of unregulated bread by eight to twelve percent, according to a report Sunday published by the Israel Financial Insider news outlet.

Moreover, mammoth import distributor Diplomat likewise announced an impending price hike as well. Among the brands distributed by Diplomat are Tide, Gillette, Starkist, Heinz, illy, Old Spice, Pampers, Wella, Pringles, Mazola, Kikkoman, Lotus, Oreo, Milka and Jacobs, as well as many others.

In addition, the huge Shufersal supermarket chain announced to its suppliers that its logistics center fee will increase by 1.5 percent by the end of this month. Whether the suppliers will pass on the price hike to their customers remains to be seen.

At the start of this week, the price of eggs rose by about 6.5 percent. A dozen X-Large eggs will rise by 5.6 percent to NIS 13.1; a dozen Large eggs will jump 6.6 percent to NIS 12.05; size Medium will rise by 7.2 percent to NIS 11.15. The last such price hike took place in 2019.

The price of electricity is also set to rise by at least 10 percent, starting next month; Israel’s Electricity Authority is set to decide next week exactly how much the price hike will hurt.

All of the above comes in addition to increases in the price of water, gasoline and dairy products, all of which went into effect at the start of this month. So far, the government has raised the price of gasoline four times this year — and we are just starting the second half of the year.