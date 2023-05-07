Photo Credit: courtesy, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

For the first time, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. showcased its Naval Iron Beam, a high-power laser interception system against steep-track threats at an international defense exhibition.

Advertisement





The Iron Beam is designed to engage and neutralize a variety of threats, including short-range ballistic rockets, drones and UAVs of various sizes.

The new system was showcased by IAI at the International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) in Singapore last week (May 3-5), along with some of the company’s other defense solutions.

The naval system is similar to its land-based variant, the acclaimed Iron Dome, which intercepts short-range threats with a 90+ percent success rate and which has been used by the Israel Defense Forces to defend Israeli civilians against rockets, mortar shells and missiles fired by Iranian backed terrorists in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

The Naval Iron Beam can be integrated into an existing land-based air defense system such as the Iron dome, the company said.

“Evolving threats require dynamic and evolving solutions. The Naval Iron Beam, is an excellent example of such a defense solution,” said Executive Vice President Dr. Ran Gozali, head of Rafael’s Land and Naval systems Directorate.

“Rafael’s naval portfolio is constantly growing, our systems are constantly upgraded and our focus on research and development is rapidly identifying new solutions to current and future challenges,” he said.

Rafael also showcased its newest configuration of the naval application for the Iron Dome — the C-Dome Mission Module — at IMDEX.

C-Dome is already operational in the Israeli Navy. The system is useful for local defense applications and provides advanced solutions for OPVs, auxiliary ships, and other naval support ships and assets without the need for deck penetration, vessel hull retrofit or complex platform integration.