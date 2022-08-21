Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
Strong rains pelted northern Israel, August 21, 2022.

A deluge came down Sunday at noon on the Hula Valley in the Upper Galilee for about fifteen minutes. Folks reported that suddenly, in the middle of the heat and ice cream munching after walking the nature lovers’ track, it started to drip, and in seconds the drip turned into a flood, and people, you know, got wet. It ended after 15 minutes.

The meteorological service said these rain events happen almost every summer, but didn’t bother to apologize for failing to predict it. They ended up saying this was a little unusual, but not exceptionally unusual.

Meanwhile, after a slight increase in temperatures and the heat on Sunday, on Monday temperatures will drop a little.

Now they’re telling us.

No change is expected on Tuesday, and from Wednesday on, the heat will increase.

