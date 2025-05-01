Photo Credit: Israel Police

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the arrest of 18 suspects accused of arson terror – setting fires that led to the outbreak of the massive wildfire still burning its way through the Jerusalem Hills and other forested areas across the country.

Netanyahu made the announcement of the arrests during remarks delivered at the International Bible Quiz for Youth, held in Jerusalem each year on Israel’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Eyal Caspi announced Thursday evening that the fire blazing through the Jerusalem Hills is finally “under control.”

