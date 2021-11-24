Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

Following a series of burglary incidents in Jewish homes and synagogues in Jerusalem, a police investigation has ended with the arrest of five Arab suspects.

Detectives from the Central District of the Jerusalem District arrested five suspects about two weeks ago, four illegals from the Palestinian Authority and one Israeli citizen, shortly after they broke into residential apartments in southern Jerusalem.

The five were taken for questioning and their detention was extended in court. After an evidentiary basis was formulated, the Jerusalem Prosecution Branch filed an indictment against them in court on Tuesday.

The suspects, four residents of Kfar Nahlin south of Jerusalem and a resident of eastern Jerusalem who drove them, were arrested with a bag containing many pieces of jewelry.

Their investigation revealed that the crew was responsible for a number of break-ins of homes and synagogues that occurred in the Har Nof neighborhood. In one case, the gang members broke into a synagogue where they took the silver adorning the Torah scrolls.

The police have completed the investigative actions, and have filed an indictment along with a request for their detention until the end of the proceedings.