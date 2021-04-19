Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

Israel Police arrested three Arab teen residents of Jerusalem on Monday in connection with an attack on an Orthodox Jew in Old City of Jerusalem.

The arrests followed the circulation of a video on social media, showing one of them hurling a cup of hot coffee into the face of the Jewish man as he was walking through the Damascus Gate.

המשטרה עצרה שלושה חשודים תושבי העיר העתיקה בירושלים בחשד ששפכו קפה רותח לפניו של עובר אורח בשער שכם בי-ם. pic.twitter.com/K8n9vNTgrZ — שמחה כהן (@Simcha_Cohen4) April 19, 2021

Two of the three are minors, police said, and two were arrested on the spot for filming the attack.

Israeli Border Guard Police subsequently arrested the third teen who carried out the attack, at his grandmother’s home in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem.

There is a growing trend in Israel among young Arab males to attack Orthodox Jews, with a friend filming the attack and later posting the footage to social media.

Last week there were at least four such attacks. Most were in Jerusalem but two Jews were also attacked in Jaffa, just south of the city of Tel Aviv.

There was also a similar incident in Ramle.

Six people were arrested over the weekend during clashes between the Arab and Jewish communities in Jaffa and Jerusalem.

In Jaffa, the riots erupted after a violent attack on a yeshiva dean and his administrator. Two suspects were arrested following that incident.

Two police officers were later injured after attempting to separate a counter-protesting group of Arabs from a group of Jews in Jaffa demonstrating over the attack on the rabbi earlier in the day. Fireworks and rocks were hurled at the police by the Arab rioters. Three Israeli Arab men were subsequently arrested in that clash.

In Jerusalem on Sunday night, hundreds of Arabs rioted at the Damascus Gate in the Old City, leading to three more arrests. Four of the rioters were also injured in the clashes, with police alleged to be responsible for at least one of them; Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident.