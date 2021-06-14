Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Last week, Members of Knesset Amichai Chikli and Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the Temple Mount gates, but were denied entry.

The reason given was that neither coordinated with the Knesset officer before ascending. However, an investigation shows that Arab Knesset members ascend the Temple Mount freely without any coordination in advance.

Following this incident, Shai Glick, CEO of Betzalmo, an NGO that fights for Jewish/Israeli human rights, contacted the Jerusalem District Commander and the Knesset officer.

In his letter, Glick demanded that the rules apply to everyone equally.

Glick argued that the requirement for Jewish MKs to coordinate their Temple Mount visits in advance violates the Knesset members’ immunity law.

He also pointed out that the current requirement is a discriminatory procedure that discriminates between Jews and Arabs, and has no place in a democratic state.