Photo Credit: National Photo Archives / GPO

After hours of debate, Israel’s political and security cabinet reached a decision to postpone the Jerusalem Flag Dance March — again — to a new date, this time next Tuesday, June 15, rather than allow it to proceed as scheduled this coming Thursday.

The march was “canceled” on Monday by Israel Police in response to immense pressure from Blue and White Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, Arab Joint List leader Ahmad Tibi and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak, among others.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and its allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization vowed to resume its attacks if the march were to proceed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the move, saying “Israel cannot surrender to Hamas,” and convened the cabinet Tuesday evening to discuss the issue.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “ascribed great importance to reaching a broad agreement on the holding of the march,” which originally was set to pass through the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem, near the city’s incendiary Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

As the cabinet continued to try and resolve a deadlock on the issue, Netanyahu called a recess in the Security Cabinet meeting and turned to Defense Minister Benny Gantz in order to reach an agreement, his office said.

“The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister submitted the following decision, which was approved by the Cabinet: The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, in a format to be agreed upon by the police and the organizers of the march,” Netanyahu’s office said.