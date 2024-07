Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Flames began threatening homes in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Eighteen teams of firefighters battled the blaze, which began on the outskirts of the city, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Advertisement





Because the fire was beginning to approach a residential area, police said evacuations were initiated for those living in the first row of homes.

No injuries were reported.

Share this article on WhatsApp: