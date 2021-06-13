Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret Tzion.

Ten firefighting teams arrived to battle the blaze, which threatened some residential areas in the community as it spread. Six firefighting aircraft joined the battle against the flames as well.

A bit closure to Jerusalem, another fire also erupted Sunday afternoon, this one at the Lifta Nature Reserve, located at the entrance to the capital, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.

As was reported during the series of fires that broke out around the capital last week, firefighters told reporters they believe Sunday’s flames may have been set deliberately by terror arsonists.

Both are under investigation.