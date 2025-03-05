Photo Credit: Afif H. Amireh/Flash90

Israel’s Interior Ministry’s Land Enforcement Authority has demolished three homes in two eastern Jerusalem neighborhoods since the beginning of the week, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Wednesday. This comes despite authorities traditionally avoiding demolitions during Ramadan in previous years due to the month’s sensitivity.

? جانب من هدم جرافات الاحتلال منزلاً للمقدسي زياد مصطفى في بلدة العيساوية بـ #القدس واقتلاع الأشجار وإتلاف الأدوات الزراعية pic.twitter.com/8Uoplkj1lh — ساحات – عاجل ?? (@Sa7atPlBreaking) March 3, 2025

Advertisement





This year, the police are on heightened alert during Ramadan, which is a particularly sensitive period. Around 3,000 officers are deployed daily across the capital Jerusalem, from its entry crossings to the Temple Mount.

Do you know any religion other than Islam whose holy days spark fear of violence? Come to think of it, the only non-Muslims who have days of rage on holy days are secular Israeli anarchists, who attack praying Jews on Yom Kippur.

Last Monday, two apartments in the Issawiya neighborhood, used as both residences and businesses by their owner, were demolished. And on Tuesday, a house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood was torn down following demolition orders issued against it.

These demolitions bring the total number of illegal buildings demolished in eastern Jerusalem since the start of 2025 to 46, following a 14% increase in demolitions in 2024 compared to 2023.

One wonders what happened in 2023 that encouraged such decisiveness on the part of Israeli decision-makers.

جرافات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تهدم مزرعة لعائلة مصطفى في بلدة العيسوية شمال شرقي القدس بحجة قربها من معسكر لجيشه

? المصدر: Silwanic (مركز معلومات وادي حلوة) pic.twitter.com/S9WSPw71GF — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) March 3, 2025

The Land Enforcement Authority issued a statement, saying, “The enforcement authority carries out orders in accordance with the law. Administrative demolition orders are subject to time limits, and any delay or extension of their validity falls under the jurisdiction of the court. Without such a delay or extension, the order will be executed as scheduled.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: