An Arab terrorist who attacked a Jewish man near Jerusalem’s First Station restaurant and shopping center last weekend on Saturday morning was ordered to be released from his handcuffs while in his hospital bed, this week by a judge in Jerusalem District Court, according to a report by Liran Tamari, a Hebrew-language reporter for Yediot Achronot’s Mynet news outlet.

The judge, who sits in the Jerusalem District Court, gave an order to unshackle the terrorist, who had stabbed a 38-year-old Israeli while he was walking near the corner of Remez Street and Hebron Road, while he was sedated and being maintained on a respirator.

The 28-year-old terrorist – a resident of Jerusalem’s Abu Tor neighborhood – had been shot by police officers at the scene, preventing him from attacking anyone else. He was taken to Sha’are Zedek Medical Center, the same hospital where his victim was taken.

When he was awakened from the sedation, the terrorist then attempted to attack a nurse.

After consulting with medical personnel, it was decided by Jerusalem District Police to place the terrorist back in restraints, despite the court order to unshackle him, due to fears he would again attempt to harm medical staff at the hospital where he was being treated, as well as police.

The terrorist, who is still being treated, is currently being held in restraints at the hospital.