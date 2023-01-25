Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Israeli military forces demolished the Shuafat home of terrorist Udai Tamimi on Wednesday.

Some 300 Border Guard Police and Israel Police officers arrived at the Arab neighborhood in northern Jerusalem early in the day together with IDF soldiers to demolish the home.

Advertisement





It is standard Israeli government policy to demolish the home of a terrorist who murders an Israeli.

Shuafat Terrorist Killed in Maale Adumim Terror Attack, Guard Wounded

Tamimi opened fire at security guards working at the entrance to the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim on October 19, 2022, after having killed 18-year-old IDF Sergeant Noa Lazar in an October 8 shooting attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem.

He was killed by the security guards protecting Ma’ale Adumim.

“Congratulations to the security forces for demolishing the terrorist’s house this morning in Shuafat,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement following the demolition.

Ben Gvir said destruction of a terrorist’s home is an “important step in the fight against terrorism and a good action by the Israel Police and Border Guard fighters,” and said “they have my full backing.”

Ben Gvir added, however, that although demolition of a terrorist’s home is important, he believes it is not enough.

“We must destroy all the terrorists’ houses from the ground up and expel the terrorists themselves from the country,” Ben Gvir said, “fighting terrorism and terrorists without compromise.”