Israel on Monday began long-delayed renovation and maintenance work at the Kotel HaKatan (the Little Western Wall), a lesser-known section of the Western Wall located in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Due to the site’s political sensitivity, the work was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following months of internal government discussions and consultations with security bodies, including the National Security Council, Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Jordan, which oversees the Temple Mount via the Waqf Islamic trust, was notified of the move only hours before the work began.

Though less prominent than the main Western Wall Plaza, the Little Western Wall remains a site of significant religious and political importance. The narrow section of Herodian-era retaining wall is situated approximately 190 yards north of the main plaza, adjacent to the Iron Gate. It is tightly hemmed in by surrounding structures and largely obscured from view.

The site has seen intermittent disturbances over the years, particularly during previous restoration efforts.

The Temple Mount Administration welcomed the move, describing it as “an essential step toward reinforcing Israel’s full presence on the Temple Mount.”

