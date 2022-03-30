Photo Credit: Netanel Krakover/TPS

Israel Police arrested two Arab suspects on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Jerusalem Post, quoting Palestinian Authority media.

مصادر محلية: "قوات الاحتلال تعتقل شابين من المسجد الأقصى بعد الاعتــ.ـداء عليهما قبل قليل" pic.twitter.com/bxIGxRn6Xj — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) March 30, 2022

Israeli officials did not provide details on the incident. There was no response to a request for comment from Israel Police.

Some 3,000 police officers will be deployed in the capital this coming Friday, the Islamic Sabbath and a day when nearly 400,000 Muslims are expected to ascend the Temple Mount in advance of the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday.

The compound where the Al Aqsa and Dome of the Rock mosques are located, the Temple Mount is called Haram al-Sharif in Arabic. It is one of the holiest places in the Jewish faith, and the third holiest place in Islam.

Chase and Shooting at Jerusalem’s Shuk Machane Yehuda

The Temple Mount often becomes the flashpoint for tensions during Ramadan and when Islamist extremists incite worshipers at the site to violence.

Israel Police in Jerusalem were also called to Jerusalem’s iconic Mahane Yehuda open-air market after two suspected terrorists were identified by civilians in the area.

Police approached the suspects and asked them for identification, but in response the two men brutally attacked the officers, according to a statement by Israel Police.

The officers then chased and opened fire at the suspected terrorists. One of the suspects was evacuated by ambulance with a leg wound.

Israel Police are on heightened alert in the wake of the Bnei Brak terror attack, the third such attack to take place in a seven-day period in the country.