Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

An Arab terrorist stabbed an Israeli police officer in the back late Sunday afternoon in the Old City of Jerusalem, police said.

A second victim was stabbed as well.

The officer, age 20, was assisting other personnel at the scene of a burning car in the Ras al Amud neighborhood near Ma’ale Zeitim (the Mount of Olives) at the time of the attack.

He was taken by Magen David Adom medics to Jerusalem’s Sha’are Zedek Medical Center in fair condition.

The second victim was treated at the scene for a minor stab wound to the hand.

The terrorist escaped on foot but was captured soon after by security forces.

It was the second such terror attack in the holy city in less than 24 hours, when an Arab terrorist attacked a Jewish man near the First Station restaurant and shopping center.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to Jerusalem’s Sha’are Zedek Medical Center.

The 28-year-old terrorist was shot by police officers; he was also taken to Shaare Zedek, in very serious condition.