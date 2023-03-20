Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The holy city of Jerusalem was included this year in TIME Magazine’s 2023 List of the World’s Greatest Places, marking up another honor for the Israeli capital.

“The travel industry is back in full swing in 2023,” the magazine’s staff wrote, “but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander,” citing steeper costs and increased interest in sustainability and authenticity as factors in the decisions.

To compile the 50-strong list, TIME solicited nominations of the countries, regions, cities and towns from its international network of correspondents and contributors to find the world’s new and exciting experiences for its readers.

“It is such an honor that Jerusalem is included in TIME’s 2023 List of World’s Greatest Places,” said Eyal Carlin, Israel’s Commissioner of Tourism to North America.

“Jerusalem has something for everyone; from religious and historical sites to amazing restaurants, markets and museums.”

For those in the know, however, it is perhaps TIME’s ode to Mahane Yehuda open air market, with its “gooey chocolate rugelach” that tops it all off.

Also on the list were places like Aqaba, Jordan; Kyoto, Japan; Giza and Saqqara, Egypt; Rabat, Morocco; Sharjah, UAE; The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia; Kangaroo Island, Australia and Phuket, Thailand, in addition to five sites in the United States that included Washington DC; Tampa, Florida; Bozeman, Montana; Willamette Valley, Oregon and Yosemite National Park, California, plus sites around Europe, South Korea and Africa.

Russia, Ukraine, China, North Korea and Iran did not make the list, which will be featured in the April 10/April 17, 2023, double issue of TIME.