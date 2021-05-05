Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Jerusalem’s police arrested three Arabs in the city on Tuesday night during riots in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, also known as Sheikh Jarrah.

The police stated that its forces operated in Sheikh Jarrah following a riot by dozens of protesters who violated the order while throwing rocks and bottles at police forces. Police forces dispersed the rioters using crowd control means, including horses.

The police arrested three suspects for assault.

The rioters were protesting pending court-issued eviction orders for several Arab families who are living illegally in Jewish-owned property.

The Jerusalem District Court recently rejected several appeals and ruled that the eight Palestinian families who have lived there illegally for decades should be evacuated. The court initially offered them to pay rent to the Jewish owners on which the Jordanians built the homes, but they refused to do so and were therefore ordered to be evicted.