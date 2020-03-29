Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

One of the most well-known hotels in Jerusalem is about to engage in one of the greatest mitzvahs in the nation.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 coronavirus infections in the strictly Orthodox communities in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and elsewhere around the country, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced Sunday evening that a special recovery hotel was opened for this population at the Prima Palace Hotel in Jerusalem.

Advertisement



The hotel has special accommodations suited for the strictly Orthodox Jewish population; its maximum capacity is about 300 patients.

“At this point, we have already absorbed 83 patients,” Bennett said. “We will continue to consider the needs of different populations,” he added.