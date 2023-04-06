Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Terrorists hurled lit fireworks, threw stones and Molotov cocktails on Thursday night at several Jewish homes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tor, according to Israel Police, who said Border Police officers were patrolling in the area at the time.

The police officers opened fire and hit one of the suspects in as he was attacking the homes, and then searched for the other suspects who fled the scene.

Also in Jerusalem, Israeli police arrested a suspect in the Sultan Suleiman section near the Old City of Jerusalem who was using a stick to threaten passengers on a bus traveling in the area.

Shalem station police officers and Border Police officers arrested the 20-year-old suspect, a resident of the Old City. He was taken for questioning at the operational investigation headquarters of the Jerusalem District Police.

Earlier in the evening, police arrested two suspects, both residents of A-Tor, in the same spot where earlier, fireworks were hurled at a police force. A third suspect was detained for trying to interfere with the arrest. All three were taken for questioning at Jerusalem District Police headquarters.

“The Jerusalem District of the Police will continue to act resolutely against anyone who tries to harm citizens, police officers and travelers,” police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the attacks.