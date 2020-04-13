Photo Credit: Museum of Rishon Le- zion via Wikimedia

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation has provided the Hebrew University of Jerusalem with 15 million shekel ($4.2 Million) to fund coronavirus research. The donation will fund 60 research teams at HU that are working to find a vaccine, produce faster and cheaper testing methods, and develop targeted treatments for those afflicted by COVID-19.

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation operates within the framework of the international network of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations around the world and continues the path of the Rothschild family’s philanthropic heritage for more than 130 years. The Foundation fulfills the Rothschild family’s longstanding commitment to the pioneering spirit of the State of Israel and invests in agents of change and advancement of its new pioneers. The Foundation initiates dozens of innovative projects throughout Israel aimed at reducing social gaps and fostering young leadership.

Professor Asher Cohen, HU President said in a statement: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many researchers and laboratories at the Hebrew University have been working tirelessly to develop a scientific solution to the corona challenge. Several of these efforts are already close to market.”

Baroness Ariane de Rothschild said in a statement: “We see science as a key tool for enhancing human capabilities, and it is symbolic that Israel, with its world-leading academic institutions and medical centers, would lead also on this front. The Rothschild family stands beside Israel and I am sure that together, we will overcome this crisis”.

Miki Kliger, Rothschild Foundation Vice Chairman said in a statement: “As in the past, the Rothschild family stands by the State of Israel during its difficult times. Alongside its day-to-day activities of the to reduce gaps in Israeli society through higher education, the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation is committed to helping the State of Israel and its residents through this current pandemic.”

Professor Reem Sari, HU Vice President for Research and Development said in a statement: “The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation’s generous donation will shorten the timeline for much needed corona diagnostic kits and treatments. I would like to personally thank all the researchers, lab assistants and students who have mobilized 24/7 to wipe out the virus ”

Professor Uriel Levy, Director of HU’s Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology said in a statement: “My deepest thanks to the nanotechnology researchers at Hebrew University. They’ve been working around the clock to find diverse solutions for this global threat, efforts that will ensure a swift return to our pre-corona lives.”