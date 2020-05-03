Photo Credit: Gili Yaari/Flash90

Tel Aviv Pride Month takes place every June, with a surge of gay-friendly events taking place across Israel’s city that never sleeps.

In fact, according to organizers, the Tel Aviv Pride Parade is the largest in the entire Middle East. This owes largely to the fact that there are no gay pride parades outside Israel between Kuala Lumpur and Marrakech, but who’s counting (Alas, in most Middle east countries, a gay pride parade is when they tie gay people to chairs and dump them from a rooftop).

Advertisement



This year, however, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the four largest gay pride parades in Israel: Tel Aviv-Yafo, Haifa, Jerusalem, and Beer Sheva, have jointly decided to postpone their events, hoping they will be able to do them later in the summer of 2020.

Gay Pride month, June 2020, will still be celebrated through virtual events, say the organizers.

Feel free to add this to you list of #coronavirusbenefits…

Once a year we should close for a. Month for the sake of good quality of air! #savetheplanet #StayAtHome #CoronaVirusBenefits pic.twitter.com/8OZp5aQuSm — شَهْد (@shahdAltalafeeh) March 22, 2020