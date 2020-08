On Monday, a border policeman was stabbed in the chest by an Arab terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem.

As can be seen in the CCTV video, the terrorist pulls out his knife from under his shirt, walks towards where the police are standing guard, and then stabs the policeman in the chest. The policeman manages to collect himself and despite his wounds, shoots and kill the terrorist.

The policeman was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital with moderate wounds.