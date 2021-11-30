Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beyadenu

A group of activists from Beyadenu (In Our Hands – a reference to the immortal declaration “The Temple Mount is in our hands!” uttered in June 1967 by Mordechai “Motta” Gur, commander of the paratroopers who liberated the Temple Mount) on Monday, the first light of Chanukah, ascended the Temple Mount.

They lit stove ignition lighters as a symbolic act of expelling darkness while raising signs that read: “Expel the darkness, expel the Waqf from the Temple Mount,” as well as a picture of Eliyahu Kay Hy’d who was murdered last week at one of the Temple Mount gates by a municipality-paid high school teacher of Islamic Studies who was moonshining as a bloodthirsty terrorist.

The Beyadenu folks also mentioned the previous major attack on the Temple Mount, in 2017, in which two Druze policemen were killed, and emphasized the need—especially on the holiday of the inauguration of the Altar and the cleansing of the Temple Mount from the abomination of the gentiles—to expel the terrorist elements from the Temple Mount.

After demonstrating on the Temple Mount, the activists continued to the site of the murder of Eli Kay, a few hundred yards from the entrance to the Temple Mount, where they held a short memorial service.

The activists were delayed for long minutes as they left the Temple Mount after Beyadenu CEO Tom Nissani had been summoned to a hearing before the commander of the Police Holy Places Unit, who wanted to ban him from the Temple Mount by order of the Temple Mount administrators.

Tom Nissani said in response: “Our activity today is intended to convey a message of ‘We came to banish darkness,’ we came to remind the State of Israel who is our enemy and who our friend. The hostile Jordanian Waqf has been attacking Jews on the Temple Mount for years and runs an entire array of incitement against Israel as well as a regime of repression on the Temple Mount. Despite this, we see police officers shaking hands and cooperating with the same terrorist supporters, even after the murder of the late Eli Kay. Today, especially, on the holiday of Chanukah, we have come to expel the darkness. The Waqf must receive an order of expulsion.”