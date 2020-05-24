Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

IDF soldier Shadi Ibrahim, 20, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva this weekend, more than a week after he was hurt in a ramming terror attack (May 14) near the Judean Jewish community of Negohot in the southern Hebron Hills.

According to the IDF, a Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist drove his vehicle directly at a group of soldiers who were standing next to a military post outside the community. The driver accelerated and the struck Ibrahim, injuring him seriously before another soldier opened fire at the vehicle and killed the attacker.

Ibrahim comes from the Druze town of Sajur in northern Israel. He awakened last Wednesday after having been through multiple surgeries, including the amputation of his leg, which doctors were unable to save.

Despite all he has been through, upon waking after the surgeries, Ibrahim’s uncle Assad told Ynet that his nephew said he wanted to return to his Armored Corps unit.

“I feel good. I want to return to my soldiers,” he was quoted as saying. “Nothing will break me.”