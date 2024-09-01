Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry announced Saturday night that the death toll since the IDF launched Operation Summer Camps in Jenin and Tulkarem has risen to 22. Residents of the Jenin “refugee” camp (no one there is a refugee, they were born in Jenin) testified that they had been under siege since the IDF began operating there last Wednesday. One of them said there had been no electricity in his neighborhood since Friday due to the army’s damage to the infrastructure.

The forces in Jenin are operating as part of the military operation in northern Samaria that began last Wednesday, in response to a steep rise in the number of alerts about terrorist attacks.

Advertisement





IDF Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Saturday held a situation assessment in Jenin with the Commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Blut, and the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf.

The Chief of Staff said, “We have no intention of letting terrorism raise its head in Judea and Samaria, and that is why we initiated going from city to city, ‘refugee’ camp to ‘refugee’ camp, with excellent intelligence, with very good operational capabilities, with a very strong aerial intelligence envelope, and above all with determined fighters and commanders. I see precisely their commitment to the mission, and in this way, we will protect the citizens of Israel, exactly in this way.”

A spokeswoman for the Jenin Governmental Hospital announced Sunday morning the suspension of its dialysis department, saying the patients are being transported for treatment in a hospital in Shechem until the end of the current crisis. She explained that the suspension of dialysis service was due to the continued power outage at the hospital after the destruction of the power line and the collapsing generators which had been working for 4 consecutive days. “Since the main loads exceed the capacity of the generators, we have merged several departments together, turned off the air conditioning, and reduced the number of operating oxygen stations,” she added.

According to the Jenin Municipality, the Israeli offensive has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including the electricity network, resulting in power outages in several areas of the city and the “refugee” camp.

WAFA reported that the ongoing assault had caused extensive damage to civilian properties, public and private facilities, and critical infrastructure, including water. The city and its “refugee camp” remain under a stringent blockade imposed by Israeli forces, who have reinforced their military presence in the area.

In addition to the blockade, Israeli troops have raided numerous homes. Residents have been subjected to field interrogations and harsh treatment during these operations, according to WAFA.

Share this article on WhatsApp: