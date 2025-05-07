Photo Credit: Baruch Greenberg, Binyamin Spokesperson’s Office

For the first time, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made an official visit to Judea and Samaria, at the invitation of the YESHA Council, to the site of Ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region.

Advertisement





The ambassador met with local leaders from Judea and Samaria as a guest of Binyamin Regional Council head and YESHA Council chairman Israel Ganz, and was received at a festive event.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, began the historic visit with a tour of Ancient Shiloh, accompanied by Israel Ganz and YESHA Council Director General Omer Rahamim.

During the visit, Ambassador Huckabee recited the Prayer of Hannah at the site of the Tabernacle in Ancient Shiloh, praying for the release of the hostages and for the safety of the soldiers.

Ambassador Huckabee said:

“I have never used any term other than ‘Judea and Samaria.’ To use other terms would be a historical injustice and a denial of the Bible. President Trump loves this land. You have sacrificed greatly to live in these places. You have paid with blood, sweat, and tears. This place is a miracle. Only God’s existence can explain your presence here. I believe in the Bible, and I have no faith without you. I owe you a spiritual debt. The Jewish people are a revolution for the world in how to live. Jewish existence represents life according to God’s rules, and that is why so many people in the world want to kill Jews—because they want to kill God. You represent God’s presence and His choosing of this land.

You are not alone. We stand with you, and so do many others around the world. Whoever does not stand with you does not stand with God.”

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the YESHA Council, welcomed the incoming ambassador and said:

“Welcome home—to the heart of the Holy Land, the home for which the Jewish people prayed for 3,000 years. Ancient Shiloh was the place that united the tribes of Israel, and today we stand here, in the State of Israel, united and strong, together with you. As someone who has visited this special place of prayer more than once, your prayers—and ours—have been answered, and you have reached this important role. Your success is our success. Together, we will make Israel stronger. Together, we will make Judea and Samaria stronger. Together, we will make history.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: