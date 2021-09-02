Photo Credit: Flash90

A kindergarten teacher in a special education kindergarten in Haifa created a small drama on Thursday after barracking herself in her class over a Coronavirus (COVID-19) related issue.

The teacher was required to present a negative test after refusing to be vaccinated. It was made clear to the teacher that without a negative test she would not be able to work, and in response, she decided to barricade herself in the kindergarten and refused to leave.

Municipal inspectors were alerted to the scene, evacuated her, and filed a complaint against her with the police.

The Ministry of Education stated in response to the exceptional case that “The ministry clarifies that the procedures clearly state that a teaching employee or educator who is not vaccinated is required to have a quick antigen test. If he refuses to do a test, he is strictly forbidden to enter the educational institution.”

Israel fully opened its school system on Wednesday.