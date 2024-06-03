Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

For the second day in a row, a Hezbollah rocket and drone attack launched from Lebanon caused a massive blaze in northern Israel, this time Monday afternoon in the Ramim Ridge near Kiryat Shmona. The North Road 9977 was closed off by police due to the huge wildfires.

Dramatic scenes in Israel's north as Hezbollah just launched a kamikaze drone from Lebanon into the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. Residential areas are on fire across the North of Israel, with huge fires erupting from bombs attached to the drones or falling debris. Children… pic.twitter.com/TzzKJLBObY — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 3, 2024

Nine firefighting teams battled the blaze for hours near the city. Remaining residents in Kiryat Shmona, a city already decimated by Hezbollah attacks, were evacuated as the fires drew closer to residential homes.

The fire in Kiryat Shmona – it appears that it's reached a house. pic.twitter.com/A9uw0befNG — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 3, 2024

The fire, touched off by an explosion from a suicide drone launched by the Iranian proxy group at around 1:45 pm, affected residential areas and at least one children’s playground.

A large blaze is spreading in the Ramim Ridge area, near Kiryat Shmona, reportedly as a result of rocket impacts in the area over the past day. The Fire and Rescue Services says nine firefighting teams are working in the area, and the blaze is not yet under control. Meanwhile,… pic.twitter.com/atmofed4no — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 3, 2024

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said at 3:30 pm that the fire was not yet under control.

Meanwhile, firefighters also continued efforts to gain control over flames sparked by Hezbollah attacks Sunday in the area around the Golan Heights town of Katzrin.

Nearly 2,500 acres of land across northern Israel have been burned in the Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon, according to Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.