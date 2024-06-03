Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
The North Road 9977 was closed off by police due to huge wildfires that hit the Ramim Ridge on the outskirts of the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border on June 3, 2024.

For the second day in a row, a Hezbollah rocket and drone attack launched from Lebanon caused a massive blaze in northern Israel, this time Monday afternoon in the Ramim Ridge near Kiryat Shmona. The North Road 9977 was closed off by police due to the huge wildfires.

Nine firefighting teams battled the blaze for hours near the city. Remaining residents in Kiryat Shmona, a city already decimated by Hezbollah attacks, were evacuated as the fires drew closer to residential homes.

The fire, touched off by an explosion from a suicide drone launched by the Iranian proxy group at around 1:45 pm, affected residential areas and at least one children’s playground.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said at 3:30 pm that the fire was not yet under control.

Meanwhile, firefighters also continued efforts to gain control over flames sparked by Hezbollah attacks Sunday in the area around the Golan Heights town of Katzrin.

Nearly 2,500 acres of land across northern Israel have been burned in the Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon, according to Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

