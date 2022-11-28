Photo Credit: Flash90

Likud and the one-man faction Noam on Sunday night signed a coalition agreement establishing a new national-Jewish identity authority to be headed by MK Avi Maoz as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. Maoz will also be responsible for the organization Nativ––the National Center for Jewish Studies, Identity, and Conversion, which, among other things, determines the qualification of new olim under the Law of Return––and other related departments.

Noam is a religious Jewish party led by Avi Maoz under the spiritual leadership of Rabbi Zvi Israel Tau. The party advocates strengthening Jewish identity and has been known for its objection to the progressive agenda and the LGBT movement. Maoz was in the 11th spot of the Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit slate for the 25th Knesset on November 1.

Maoz recently told Channel 14: “Our main demand in the negotiations is to establish a support unit in the Prime Minister’s Office to strengthen, solidify, and deepen identity security on the personal, family, national, and Jewish levels.”

The Noam campaign focused on the claim that the public sphere, including the Ministry of Education and the IDF, is being taken over by organizations that are launched and funded by the New Israel Fund, LGBT support organizations, and the reform movement. Noam’s mission is to fight them.

In August 2022, an Israeli woman posted on Facebook that Rabbi Tao, 84, sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. In November 2022, after Rabbis Yuval Cherlow and Abraham Stav learned about another female complainant as well as women who were afraid to complain, the Rabbis spoke to the complainants, and Rabbi Stav wrote that he did not intend to pass judgment, but “the totality of the claims and evidence sounds quite credible, and creates a strong impression that there is good reason to be concerned.” He called for an urgent investigation into the affair Rabbi Cherlow wrote that since he had not heard both sides he does not possess the tools to know what really happened, but if Rabbi Tau is innocent, he is “entitled to demand the cleansing of his name, and demand not to be falsely accused.”

Later in November, the police launched an investigation into the matter, but the one complaint that was submitted was past the statute of limitation and the police are having difficulty verifying the credibility of the complainant. Later, another woman, Dorit Lang, was interviewed and said that Rabbi Tau had sexually assaulted her many years ago.